NHA accomplished 18 mega projects during four and half years

Islamabad

National Highway Authority (NHA) striving for early construction of ongoing road infrastructure projects has accomplished 18 mega projects during past four and a half years. In 2017, National Highway Authority (NHA) completed three mega projects Lowari Tunnel, 75 kilometres section of Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway and 47-km section of Burhan-Havelian Motorway also known Hazara Motorway, an official of the authority informed APP on Tuesday. He said that 75 kilometre section of Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway (M-9) was inaugurated in February last year.

The 75-km portion starts from Lucky Cement area and goes all the way till Lanikot Bridge. The motorway is being constructed by FWO under Built Operation Transfer (BOT) basis. Another mega project, he said, Lowari tunnel located on Nowshera-Chitral National Highway (N-45) was completed at a cost of about Rs 27 billion and opened for traffic in July,2017. Work on the project gained momentum in 2013 when the present government came to power. The mega highway project was initiated in 2005 but its work was stopped at times due to a shortage of funds, and at others due to a change in design and security reasons. He said that the 47-km Burhan-Shah Maqsood section of another important project Hazara Motorway became operational on December 27 last year. Its remaining portion is likely to be completed by May this year. Giving further details of the NHA projects completed in past four years, he said that balance work of 193 km Gwadar-Hoshab section of M-8 was completed in February 2016 at the cost Rs 13 billion. Similarly, he added, balance work of 111 km Kalat-Quetta-Chaman was completed in December 2016 at the cost Rs 6 billion. Another important project completed during 2016 was 144 km Raikot-Thakot section of Karakoram Highway which cost Rs 6.3 billion. Jalkhad-Chilas section of N-15,he said, was completed in June 2016 at the cost Rs 3.75 billion.—APP