NGOs role in promoting education vital: Dahar

Our Correspondent

Sindh Government has taken many steps to improve education in the province. This was stated by Provincial Minister for Education and Literacy Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar while talking to a delegation of an NGO called Joins Hands which is working in various fields. Secretary Education Schools Iqbal Hussain Durrani, Head of Curriculum Wing Dr Fouzia Khan, Chairman Shaheen Air Kashif Sehbai and Director Shaheen Air Sabrina Sehbai were also present on the occasion.

Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar said we have also taken well reputed NGOs on board for the purpose. The members of the delegation informed the Minister that they wanted to create awareness in the fields of animals´ rights, wildlife and environment and interested to make children socially aware because they had found incredible opportunities in these sectors. They also showed their interest in converting many unattained parks into wildlife parks. Jam Mehtab assured the delegates his full cooperation and said that the Education department would sign a MoU in this regard. Some lessons in the syllabus should be included in the curriculum of primary classes, they added.

Secretary Education Schools Iqbal Hussain Durrani assured that as soon as the department got the contents, it would be reviewed and appropriate steps would be taken to materialize it if found suitable. He informed them about good performance of the Sindh Education Foundation and asked them to visit the schools functioning under the SEF.

Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar said that it is the need of the hour that we should work together to give better opportunities for life and education to the people of Sindh.