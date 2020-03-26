NGOs, rich urged to assist poor people

OUR CORRESPONDENT

QUETTA

Governor Balochistan Justice (R) Amanullah Khan Yaseenzai On Thursday stressed upon rich people, non-governmental organizations to come forward to support the needy people who are facing difficulties due to closer businesses activities in wake of the spread of the coronavirus. Talking to media, he said scholars, intellectual and stakeholders would play their key role in their respective areas to raise awareness about precautionary measures against the outbreak among people in order to ensure following on preventive steps to prevent the deadly virus. He gave the example of the China which had controlled the virus through precaution measures but we would be copped the coronavirus by adopting of the government’s precaution measures, adding that the government was utilizing all available resources