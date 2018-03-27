NGOs, representatives from world in Geneva apprised of HR abuses in Kashmir

Geneva

Kashmiri representative, Syed Faiz Naqshbandi, held a special interactive session with representatives of NGOs and human rights activists from across the globe in Geneva currently there to attend the 37th session of UN Human Rights Council.

Syed Faiz Naqshbandi informed them about the plight of the Kashmiri political detainees, saying that they were being shifted from Srinagar to the jails outside the Kashmir Valley in violation of norms and rules to the prisons.

He also informed them about the ill-treatment meted out to the Kashmir detainees including resistance leaders Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Altaf Ahmed Shah, Peer Saifullah, Merajuddin Kalwal, Ayaz Muhammad Akbar, Shahid-ul-Islam, Farooq Ahmed Dar, Nayeem Ahmed Khan and others lodged at New Delhi’s Tihar Jail.

Syed Faiz Naqshbandi also apprised them of the continued illegal detention of Dr Muhammad Qasim Fakhtoo, who is behind the bars for more than 25 years, and other Kashmiri leaders. He appealed the participants to mobilize global public opinion about the issue. He apprised the delegates as how excessive use of force by Indian forces against peaceful protestors has made life of the people of occupied Kashmir very pathetic.

He also stressed the need of the immediate appointment of the United Nations Special Representative on Jammu and Kashmir and visit of the UN fact-finding missions to occupied Kashmir on urgent basis.

Meanwhile, the Austrian Senate Chairman, Reignher Trodt said that his country would play role in resolving the lingering Kashmir dispute at the earliest. He said this while speaking as chief guest at a seminar hosted by the Kashmir Institute of International Relations (KIIR), a non-governmental organisation, at Vienna Press Club in collaboration with the Social Democratic Party of Austria.

The objective of the seminar was to apprise the world of the gross human rights abuses committed by the Indian forces in the occupied Kashmir, the KIIR Executive Director, Sardar Amjad Yousuf told media.

Reignher Trodt termed blatant human rights abuses in occupied Kashmir as a humanitarian issue and called upon both India and Pakistan to resolve the dispute according to the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

He said that the 71-year-old dispute had destroyed innumerable human lives, adding that Austria would play its due role for its resolution to avoid further bloodshed. Meanwhile, the AJK Legislative Assembly Speaker, Shah Ghulam Qadir urged the world community to end its silence on the plight of the people living in occupied Kashmir, which had been turned into a hell by the Indian forces to suppress the Kashmiris’ just freedom struggle.

The KIIR Executive Director said, “India has blatantly committed a lot of war crimes during all the years of its illegal occupation of Kashmir.”—KMS