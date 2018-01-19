Ngidi’s contribution to other sports also excellent: Mentor

Bipin Dani

Mumbai

South Africa’s new sensational bowler Lungi Ngidi’s contribution in other sports is as important as this game of cricket, according to Mill Mike, the House Master at Hilton College, where Ngidi took his education.

Speaking from South Africa, Mike Mill said, “Obviously we are extremely proud of him. He originates from Durban he came to Hilton on a scholarship. His contribution to sport was excellent. Rugby, soccer, athletics and swimming”.

“Later focused on cricket. He struggled a little with injuries but still showed huge potential”.

“He worked hard at academics and set an excellent example”.

“He is Head of his boarding House in his final year. As good as he is on the field he is equally good as person off the field. A very modest considerate individual”.

The college has also produced few other sportsmen.

“I am not too clued up on our cricket history. However I know Roy MacLean Mike Proctor Johnny Waite and Derek Crookes come to mind. Tom Curran (England)”.

“It is great to have worked with Lungi Nigidi”, the mentor concluded.