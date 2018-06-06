NFS&R Ministry to launch ‘zero hunger programme’

Islamabad

The Ministry of National Food Security and Research (NFS&R) is in process to launch National Zero Hunger Program to achieve goals of sustainable food production, improved food distribution, better nutrition and livelihood diversification. The program will be developed and implemented in collaboration with Ministry of Planning Development and Reforms, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Health and Services, Utility Stores Corporation, Pakistan Baitul Mall, Ministry of Education, Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC), and Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation (PASSCO).

The international development partners will include United Nations Food and Agricultural Organization (FAQ), United Nations World Food Program (WFP), United Nations Children and Education Fund (UNICEF), World Health Organization (WHO), United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and Empowerment of Women (UN WOMEN) and World Bank. According to official sources, the important components of zero hunger program include Home Grown School Feeding; Family Farmers Support Program; Income Generation Support Program.—APP