NFSM delegation meets Standard Working Group in Dubai

National Forensic Science Management and Standards Working Group meeting held at Dubai, UAE from 19 to 21 December, organized by British High Commission. The second working group meeting was attended by IG Sindh, Dr Syed Kaleem Imam, DG PFSA (Punjab Forensic Science agency), Dr Tahir Ashraf, who is chairman of the steering group, DG SFSA (Sindh Forensic Science Agency) DIG Sherjeel Kharal, AIG Forensic Sindh, Maqsood Ahmed, other provincial heads of Forensic divisions of Pakistan, forensics experts and donor agencies reps of GIZ, BHC, CAPRI, UNDOC.

The Forensic Management Training for one week was conducted by United Kingdom accreditation system UKAS for 10 Forensic managers from all provincial labs along side the working group meeting from 14-21 December, in order to acquire latest ISO standards for all provincial labs. The group principally agreed to improve forensic science laboratories working and their standards all over Pakistan on the lines of Punjab Forensic Science Laboratory, which is state of Art Forensic Science Facility in the region.

Focus would be on DNA labs and sample collection techniques and finger prints standardization and the uniform quality management standards to be implemented in all the disciplines of forensic science in all Provincial labs. The two initiatives were taken by Sindh Police including the Sindh police in collaboration of Forensic Division and Sindh Forensic Science Agency will organize National Forensic Science Chief of police conference on 29 Jan 2019 at Karachi.—Agencies

