NFL highlights family-friendly policies by IFC

Staff Reporter

Karachi

A recent case study, ‘Retaining Top Talent Through Family Friendly Policies’ published by International Finance Corporation, a member of the World Bank Group, has identified National Foods Limited as having family friendly policies for their employees. The case studies feature a total of 5 companies which were evaluated on the basis of gender diversity policies which enable these organizations to retain top talent.

A few of the metrics evaluated were the percentage of women working in these organizations, the support provided to their employees who are working parents and also the business impacts of such family friendly policies. National Foods has built a Daycare for their employees who are encouraged to bring in their kids and toddlers who remain under the supervision of trained caregivers.

