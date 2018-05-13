NFCJ honours LAC Chairman

City Reporter

National Foundation of Cultural Journalist (NFCJ) held a ceremony in the honour of Lahore Arts Council (LAC) Chairman veteran actor Touqeer Nasir, in ‘Adabi Bethak’ at Alhamra Hall.

The writers, producers and actors including Masood Akhtar, Pervez Kaleem, Mehmood Aali, Hafeez Tahir, Mian Rashid Farzand,

Khawaja Aftab Hassan and Syed Sajid Yazdani shared their experiences of working with Touqeer Nasir.

They expressed hope that Touqeer Nasir would work for the welfare of the artist community and art as he had vast experience

of this field.

Addressing on the occasion, LAC Executive Director Ata Muhammad Khan said various projects for the uplift of artist community were being initiated, adding work was also under way regarding up-gradation of Alhamra Arts Council.

Chairman Toqeer Nasir said steps were being taken for the welfare of artists, adding that positive working environment would be ensured for the artist.

NFCJ Chairman Saleem Kamran, President A R Gul and others were also present.