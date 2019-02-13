NFC misery & 18th Amendment

Muhammad Javaid

THE National Action Plan (NAP) is an action plan that was established by the federal government in January 2015 to crack down on terrorism and to supplement the ongoing anti-terrorist activities in the country. The plan received unprecedented levels of support and cooperation across the country’s political spectrum, inclusive of the federal and provincial governments. After the consensus and agreement on National Action Program constitutionally federal government was guaranteed to implement and finance it. Unfortunately, no prompt action was seen in the PML-N government as required because provincial governments consider exclusively responsibility of the federal government whereas federal government was of the view that both federal and provincial governments are joint stakeholders of NAP. The implementation on NAP was found difficult due to different parties governments in different provinces. PML-N desired for readjustment of federal and provincial share determined in the 7th NFC Award in 2010. It is also reported that IMF also sees that award as a contributor to the federal government’s fiscal woes, while other donors find it convenient to deal with the federal government as a partner.

It was required to convene the NFC meeting immediately to redefine the federal and provincial share but couldn’t be convened. Now National Finance Commission meeting has been convened some four years too late. This is where the grumbling about the provincial governments’ poor capacity is sourced. Interestingly, the provinces have started posting deficits in the last two years, a sign of the expanding capacity to spend, but an artificial for the overall fiscal deficit. It is pertinent to note that 18th Amendment allows provincial borrowing, the limits set by the National Economic Council, which have been observed. In addition, the 18th Constitutional Amendment is blamed for tying the federal hands by making the provincial share irretrievable in Article-160 (3A) “The share of the Provinces in each Award of National Finance Commission shall not be less than the share given to the Provinces in the previous Award”.

The federal government lacks the numbers in Parliament to force its way. Rightly, it did not use the vague room for manoeuvre for the President in Article-160 (6) “At any time before an Order under clause (4) is made, the President may, by Order, make such amendments or modifications in the law relating to the distribution of revenues between the Federal Government and the Provincial Governments as he may deem necessary or expedient”. Recent population census results automatically in affecting the horizontal distribution, with Punjab being the loser and KP the gainer. The federal government’s commitment to allocate three per cent of the divisible pool to ex-FATA will translate into action as its population will be added to the KP’s population, plus the continuation of one per cent of the divisible pool allocated to the KP to cover the expenses on the War on Terror. With peace returning, there is no other justification for its continuation. Any change in the federal-provincial shares or in the criteria for inter-provincial distribution is infeasible.

The 7th NFC Award had expected the federal and provincial governments to “streamline their tax collection systems to reduce leakages and increase their revenues through efforts to improve taxation in order to achieve a 15% Tax-to-GDP ratio by the terminal year.” The baseline for the federal government was 8.9 per cent of the GDP. In 2017-18, it mounted at 11.8 per cent, or an increase of just 33 per cent. In contrast, the provinces have increased their tax collection from 0.4 per cent to 1.2 per cent of GDP. On the whole, the Tax-to-GDP ratio at 13 per cent remains less than the NFC target fixed for 2014-15. Until the achievement of this target, the federal government must contain expenditure by strictly following to the subjects left to it by the 18th Amendment.

Provinces have ignored the 7th NFC recommendation to “initiate steps to effectively tax the agriculture and real estate sectors.” Out of its 19.2 per cent share in GDP, agriculture pays 0.6 per cent in taxes. The total collection of agricultural income tax by all the provinces is around Rs.2 billion. According to the State Bank, the amount is 0.03 per cent of gross value added. The distinction between agricultural and non-agricultural incomes for tax purposes is a major source of evasion and avoidance. Assigning agricultural income tax to the federal government seems against the spirit of 18th Amendment. Treating agricultural income as part of federal income tax is likely to increase the yield manifold. As part of the divisible pool, both the federal government and the provincial governments will enjoy extra revenue in proportion to their respective shares. Attempts to build a consensus around this constitutional amendment will be mutually beneficial.

—The writer is ex-Chief, Planning Commission of Pakistan.

Share on: WhatsApp