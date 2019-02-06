NFC agrees on division of resources with 18th amend.

Staff Reporter

The 9th National Finance Commission (NFC) held its first meeting in Islamabad on Wednesday in order to discuss the financial position of the center and the federating units and set the agenda for negotiations on the distribution of the divisible pool for the next five years.

The participants of the meeting, which was chaired by Finance Minister Asad Umar, agreed that the division of the NFC award should be in accordance with the 18th Amendment of the Constitution.

Six groups have been formed to prepare recommendations for the distribution of resources among provinces, negotiating FATA’s affairs, improving ease of doing business as well as addressing macro-economic issues.

The NFC is to meet every six weeks from the first meeting. During the meeting, the federal finance secretary briefed the participants on the current financial situation of the country. Provincial representatives also informed the participants about the financial state of their respective provinces.

The meeting also discussed recommendations for improving the distribution of resources among provinces and smooth communication between the center and provincial administrations.

The ninth NFC has been deadlocked since July 2015.

Because of resistance from the provinces, the previous PML-N government had thought it better to delay discussions on the new award until after the 2018 general elections.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government recently reconstituted the commission to start negotiations afresh. Finance Minister Umar had last week said that the government would enter the NFC negotiations with “an open mind”.

