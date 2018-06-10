Neymar’s Brazil look strong as Germany, Argentina tackle problems

Moscow

Neymar´s acclaimed return ahead of the World Cup supplied Brazil with an immeasurable boost, but holders Germany and Argentina arrive at the tournament confronting inconsistent form and disrupted preparations.

The Paris Saint-Germain superstar´s swashbuckling display in a 45-minute appearance against Croatia last weekend largely dismissed lingering concerns over his fitness after more than three months out with a fractured foot.

The 26-year-old admitted he was only at “80 percent” but promised he would be raring to go come Brazil´s first game at the finals against Switzerland on June 17.

“For the first match back I actually expected less from him! I would have been happy with a quieter performance,” Brazil coach Tite said of Neymar. “What he did was really extraordinary.”

Brazil´s form under Tite, appointed midway through a faltering qualifying campaign, suggests it will be difficult to stop the five-time world champions from adding another title in Russia.—AFP