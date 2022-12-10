Neymar has sent Brazil into a panic mode after not confirming his desire to represent the team following their quarterfinal loss to Croatia in the FIFA World Cup.

Brazil, one of the favourites to win the tournament in Qatar, went out on penalties to the 2018 finalists despite being minutes away from securing a win.

While talking to reporters after the game, a visibly emotional Neymar failed to allay supporters’ fear that this was not the last time he donned the famous yellow strip.

“Honestly, I do not know. I think talking now is bad because of the heat of the moment. Maybe I’m not thinking straight,”.

“To say that this is the end would be rushing myself, but I don’t guarantee anything either. Let’s see what happens going forward.

“I want to take this time to think about it, think about what I want for myself. I will not close the door to playing with Brazil, nor do I say 100% that I’ll come back.”

Neymar, before the World Cup, had expressed his desire to retire if Brazil won the tournament. With that dream now over, it is unclear what he decides next.

Lionel Messi famously retired from Argentina duty before reversing course and coming back to win his first international trophy with the team.

Neymar’s teammate Dani Alves, however, confirmed that he was bidding farewell to international duty but will continue to play league matches.

Tite, Brazil’s coach, has also joined a long list of managers to quit their posts after departures from the World Cup.

The 61-year-old led Brazil for six years.