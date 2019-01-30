Neymar to miss Man Utd tie

Paris

Neymar will miss both legs of Paris Saint-Germain’s upcoming Champions League last-16 tie against Manchester United after the French club confirmed on Wednesday that the world’s most expensive player would be out for 10 weeks with a metatarsal injury.

However, Neymar will not undergo an operation, with PSG saying the Brazilian had instead agreed on “a conservative treatment” that could see him return in time for the Champions League quarter-finals in April should they qualify.

“After detailed analysis by specialists, a consensus was reached of a conservative treatment of Neymar’s injury to the fifth right metatarsal,” the French champions said.

“Informed of this recommendation, Paris Saint-Germain’s Brazilian international striker agreed with this protocol.—APP

