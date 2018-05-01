Neymar Jr kicks off TCL’s 2018 global sports campaign

Sao Paulo

One of the world’s most influential and widely–recognized athletes, todayofficially took up his new role as global brand ambassador for TCL, top-three global television manufacturer and leading consumer electronics brand. The star young footballer kicked off the brand’s2018 global sports campaignat an event in his hometown of Sao Paulo.

As part of his partnership with TCL, Neymar Jr. brings his star power and exceptional qualities to a wider, global community in order to bring the brand’s fans closer together. “I am honored to be Global Brand Ambassador for TCL.The brand and I share similar values, such as the constant pursuit of excellence and great results,” said Neymar Jr.,“My fans watch me play football on TV, and I enjoy watching sport on my TCL TV at home with my family and friends.I knowthe partnership with TCL will be an entertainingjourney,’’ added Neymar Jr.

“This is a perfect fit for TCL because we are very passionate about sports,” said Kevin Wang, Senior Vice President of TCL Corporation and CEO of TCL Multimedia. “The partnership with Neymar Jr. will be fully integrated into TCL’s global brand and marketing strategies. We are excited to work with Neymar Jr. and to offer consumers an immersive viewing experience to embrace the sports they love this summer with our intelligent TV products.”

Neymar Jr. experienced TCL's flagship QLED TV X6 and TCL 4K UHDTV P6 at the event, which were launched in Brazil, and helped to co-launch a series of TCL x Neymar Jr. advertising campaigns.