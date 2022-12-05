Neymar is expected to be part of the playing XI as Brazil faces South Korea in the pre-quarterfinal of the FIFA World Cup.

The forward injured his ankle in the very first game against Serbia and played no further part in his side’s group G campaign in order to heal up.

The 30-year-old all but confirmed his return with social media posts after taking part in Brazil’s training session.

Brazil, one of the proverbial favourites to lift the trophy in Qatar, have not looked their best selves without Neymar with a narrow win over Switzerland and defeat to Cameroon in the two games missed by their talisman.

Neymar will once again be under immense pressure to deliver the goods immediately against South Korea which is capable of a major upset after already delivering one against Portugal.

Tite is expected to revert back to the forward line of Neymar, Vinicius Jr., Raphinha and Richarlison with Lucas Paqueta serving as the distributor, a combination that worked best against Serbia.

Brazil’s injury crisis, however, is worse at the backline with questions around who will get to play left-back with both Alex Telles and Alex Sandro ruled out.

Tite was blunt in response when asked about the issue.

“Alex Sandro’s replacement will be a player that has already played in that position in his club. Make your research and you will find out who he is,” Tite said.

Juventus’ Danilo, who has operated as a makeshift left-back at times is expected to take up the role.

Brazil will take on South Korea at 00:00 (PKT) tonight.