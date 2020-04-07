Next two weeks are crucial, says Anser Majeed

Provincial Minister for Labour and Human Resource Anser Majeed Khan has said that people should restrict to homes to avoid coronavirus as next two weeks are very important in Pakistan with regard to overcome this menace.

Doctors of social security hospitals are standing side by side with Health Department to serve the coronavirus affectees. Measures are being taken to provide relief to those labours and daily wagers who become unemployed due to corona situation, as per the instructions of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. The govt is keeping vigilant eye on the situation occurred by coronavirus. The Punjab chief minister is fully active in the fight against coronavirus round the clock. The public should support the government by following the preventive measures set for dealing with Covid-19 pandemic.

We will have to set all the differences aside in the present situation in the interests of the country. Government pays tribute those who are vibrant and active in the field, Anser Majeed added.