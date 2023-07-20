Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed has said that the next three weeks will be crucial and decisive for the politics of Pakistan in which the PDM parties will clash with each other and the alliance will dismember.

In his message on social networking site Twitter on Wednesday, the former interior minister said decisions of the Supreme Court, installation of caretaker setup, date for elections and population census all would be important.

All these decisions would be taken before August 12 which would be very vital for solving the political and economic problems of Pakistan.

Mr Rasheed said it did not matter if elections were held in 60 or 90 days, the problem was whether the polls would to be transparent, meet the expectations of the people and acceptable to the world.

—INP