Next three to four weeks vital: Chohan

Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan on Sunday felicitated the Christian community on the occasion of Easter appealed that to celebrate the Easter while following social distancing.

The minister said that a policy of cluster lockdown is being followed on the orders of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Updating the recent measures of the provincial government, Fayyazul Hassan Chohan said that 216 hot spots areas have been sealed. The government is battling the coronavirus by limiting the normal lives as minimum as it can through targeted lock-down, he added.

He urged the Christian community to celebrate Ester while following social distancing as saving loved ones is the responsibility of the every person. Fayyazul Hassan Chohan informed that four areas in Gujrat and Gunjranwala have been de-sealed as all the patients of the coronavirus have recovered.

He said that Buzdar government is taking administrative decision by observing the situation closely.

The Minister stressed the citizens to keep themselves limited to their houses as the next three and four weeks are vital regarding coronavirus.