Next PM will send Imran to jail: Zardari

Our Correspondent

Tando Allahyar

Former president and Pakistan People’s Party Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday said if the government is in any form of danger then those who brought it into power will save it. “Why should we support them? What Imran Khan is doing is not hidden.”

Addressing the media in Tando Allahyar, he criticised Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government and said, “The country is in a complicated situation and the government neither has political thinking nor understanding.”

“The country cannot be run by puppets and we need a leadership which is in touch with ground realities,” the former president said. “We had warned earlier as well that they [PTI] cannot run the government,” he added.

Asif Ali Zardari said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf’s inexperienced government will not be able to work and the next prime minister will send Imran Khan to jail. “Imran Khan may put the opposition in jail,” Zardari said, “but Khan’s turn would also come. As the saying goes, ‘as you sow, so shall you reap’.” Will they be able to face prison terms? he questioned.

Taking a hit at Imran’s chicken plan, the former president said, “Buy chicken and sell their eggs and see if any satisfaction or happiness is achieved.”

Stating that PTI supporters are “trying their best to derail the system”, Zardari upheld, “We will strengthen democracy so no one else can get a chance. The worst democracy is better than dictatorship and owing to this mindset we are sitting in the Parliament today so no one can say that country doesn’t function.”

Zardari accused the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government of planning to “abrogate” the 1973 Constitution “over its reservations on a few clauses of the 18th Amendment” and attempting to restore the One Unit policy of Gen Ayub Khan’s regime. We had started a struggle against one-unit politics and will continue to oppose it, he said. “PPP will resist any such move,” he said, adding that his father and politicians from the Ayub era had similarly resisted the dictator in the ’60s.

“Mian Sb made accountability courts and laws for us and today he is facing them himself.”

In a sarcastic comment, he said that he doesn’t see any foreign policy but the PTI government certainly has a policy of demolishing a 300-year-old wall of the Governor House in Lahore. Questioning why the walls are being broken, the former president said, “Whether you make a library or a museum in the governor house, you will need walls.”

