Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) could become the 4th highest earner in the cricketing world after the newly proposed revenue-distribution model by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

In the next commercial cycle of 2024-27, Pakistan is projected to take in US$ 34.51 million per year or 5.75% of the US$ 600 million pool which puts it fourth on the list of top earners.

India is expected to take the biggest piece of the monetary pie with projected earnings of US$ 230 million per year or 38.50 percent of the total earnings. The parameters which form the basis of the newer model favour India as it has become the major contributor in bringing in revenue for the ICC.

With the World Cup set to take place in the country later this year, the revenue is supposed to increase even more.

England’s ECB follows India with projected earnings of US$ 41.33 million per year or 6.89% with Australia third with US$ 37.53 million or 6.25% of the total revenue.

The earnings of the remaining eight Full Members fall below 5% with New Zealand, West Indies, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, South Africa, Ireland, Zimbabwe and Afghanistan completing the standings in that order.

The ICC revenue-distribution model rests on four pillars which include Cricket history, Performance in men’s and women’s ICC events over the last 16 years, Contribution to the ICC’s commercial revenue and, an equal weightage for the status of being a Full Member being the core principals.

ICC’s finance and commercial affairs (F&CA) committee reportedly developed the model which was distributed to Full Members. There is hope that there will be less backlash from members given an increase in commercial rights and revenue for the boards.

If all goes well, the governing body of cricket expects the new model to be ratified by June.