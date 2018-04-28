Next govt can amend budget presented by PML-N, says PM Abbasi

HYDERABAD : Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Saturday said that the next government can amend the budget 2018-2019 presented by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

The premier inaugurated Gas Processing Facility at Kunnar oil and gas field in Tando Jam in Hyderabad.

Addressing the ceremony, PM Abbasi said PML-N government presented a “people-friendly budget” and has proven they work for the benefit of the people and not themselves.

He said besides giving relief to different segments of the society, tax burden has been halved by bringing the maximum tax from 35 per cent to just 15 per cent.

“PML-N also spoke about solving the country’s problems and will work for the people till its last day,” PM Abbasi said.

The premier further said that despite challenges, the government is completing its term, realised its targets and put Pakistan on the road to progress.

He pointed out the issues can only be resolved by ensuring continuity of democracy and that PML-N fulfilled all the promises made to the nation.

Not only already under constructed projects were completed but new development plans were also devised, he added.

He said credit goes to PML- N to take concrete measures for utilization of Thar coal and Riko Diko gold and copper deposits besides exploiting hydropower potential of KPK and Azad Kashmir.

Taking a dig at the opposition, PM Abbasi said, “Development does not take place by giving false promises and hurling abuses.”

“The work done by PML-N during its tenure is in front of the nation.”

Regarding the upcoming general elections, PM Abbasi told the crowd, “In July, you have to decide whether you will support those who developed the country or someone else.”

Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb and Sindh Governor Mohammad Zubair were also present on the occasion.

