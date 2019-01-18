Next five years to bring prosperity in Pakistan: CJCSC

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The next five years will bring new prosperity trends in Pakistan because of the security settlement inside and outside of the country has markedly improved, said General Zubair Mehmood Hayat, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC).

Speaking as a chief guest at 18th CEO Summit Asia 2018, he said the unlimited possibilities will be emerged in the country not only internally in the country but it will go regionally and beyond though the potential and strength of the nation need to be untapped. CEO Club Pakistan and Management House organized “EIGHTEEN CEO Summit Asia 2018” the most anticipated event of the Pakistan’s Business Community and launched the seventh international edition of the best- selling book “100 performing CEOs & Companies of Pakistan” embracing hundred success stories of Pakistani CEOs working on national or international level, surmounting all the difficulties and casting a softer image of Pakistan on the global spectrum.

Those who spoke on the occasion included Aamir Niazi–Executive Member of CEO Club Pakistan & Management House, Irfan Siddiqui–President & CEO, Meezan Bank, Arif Habib–CEO, Arif Habib Corporation, Tarek Hamdy–CEO, EIGHTEEN (Elite Estates Pvt. Ltd), Muhammad Ali Tabba–CEO, Lucky Cement, S.M. Muneer–Chairman, DIN Group of Industries, Sirajuddin Aziz–CEO, Group Financial Institutions, Habib Bank AG Zurich, Ikram ul Majeed Sehgal–Chairman, Pathfinder Group, Haroon Sharif–Minister of State/Chairman, Board of Investment(BOI), will share the views on “The Next Five Years – Reshaping the Future of Pakistan”.

Moreover, perspicacious and intellectual business mentors and leaders will enlighten the spectacular audience with their years’ experience and savoir-faire. Zubair Mehmood Hayat urged the audience particularly CEOs to invest on education that will pave the way towards the bright future of the nation as rise in education is tantamount to rise of the nation. The education is the heart of prosperity and the technology is the heart of education these days, he remarked.

Hayat Khan said the adaptation of technology is indispensable for the country’s prosperous future, which should not be limited to few hands but it would be spread to the majority of the population. He pointed out a strong system could be brought a better education and technological awareness, which should be developed collectively because it could not be done individually.

Pakistan needs data sovereignty and access to regional data for its development. We do have talented scientists in the country whereas some of the young Pakistani scientists were recognized globally for their innovations, CJCSC added. Furthermore, the seventh edition of “100 Best Performing CEOs & Companies of Pakistan 2018” launched and distributed among the top 100 CEOs of Pakistan.

