Next 10 years will be golden era for Pakistan’s economy: Zubair

Karachi

Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair has said that after the restoration of law and order and overcoming energy crisis, the next 10 years will be the golden era for the economy of Pakistan.

Pakistan will be counted among the countries with fast growing economy, said the Governor while talking to a delegation of foreign journalists. The delegation comprising Guardian Editor Patrickh Wintour; Deputy Editor of Spectator, Feddy Gray; Daily Telegraph Moscow Correspondent Ronald Oliphand and Bureau Chief AFP in Islamabad Sarh Nicole Titterton called on the Governor at Governor House, here on Saturday.

In the year 2013, he said the government had two major challenges—law and order and energy crisis—which have been overcome in the last four and a half years.

Muhammad Zubair said that despite internal and external challenges the government has succeeded to strengthen the country’s economy.

The Governor said that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is a real game changer for the region. Pakistan has a long relationship with China and the relations of the two countries are strengthening with the passage of time, he added.

Muhammad Zubair said that Pakistan has played the frontline role in the war of terror. He said Pakistan has faced a lot of losses and rendered great sacrifices for making the world peaceful.

He further said Pakistan made a difficult decision and launched military operation in the tribal areas, adding that hundreds of security personnel have rendered the sacrifices of their lives and thousands of families have become internally displaced. Answering a question, the Governor said Karachi, the commercial hub of the country, had been facing law and order situation for many years, but the situation has improved due to effective steps by the government.

He said, now in the metropolis, national and international programs, seminars and others activities are being organised and besides Karachiites, people from other parts of the country as well as foreigners are also participating in these activities in large numbers.

The Governor said that he had made the promise during the final match of second edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) in Lahore that third edition’s final will be held in Karachi. The Governor said he has fulfilled his promise as the final of PSL is going to be played in Karachi.

He said that foolproof security would be provided to the event, players and specially foreign players. The Governor said that journalists may play an important role to dispel negative image and apprise their governments about ground realities.—APP