India needs to understand Newton’s third law which states that “For every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction” and recently Pakistan has responded in a befitting manner by shooting down its jets planes which is in fact, a reaction of India’s action of trying to attack Pakistan.

Pakistan has repatriated IAF captured pilot Wing Cdr. Abhinandan Varthaman who had tried to attack Pakistan by entering into Pakistan territory which was a violation of airspace but failed and consequently captured. This is a very positive gesture by Pakistan that has sent back their IAF pilot but this positive action’s reaction is still awaited from India.

Moreover, it would not be wrong to say that prevailing intensity between arch-rivals had become more intensified owing to just irresponsible rhetoric by Indian Prime Minister and the anchors of Indian biased media. They are seen commenting like as they are watching Pakistan-India cricket match. Their sensational anchoring provoked sentiments of people of both countries across border and sadly towards negativism which portrays on social media. Media should highlight the possible destruction of the war especially when it is fought between two nuclear powers. Use media to strengthen the friendly relations between two arch-rivals instead of creating a hype of hate and fighting a war.

Indian Prime Minister as well as their anchors should avoid giving unnecessary statements so that tension should be defused between two countries and urge Indian Government to react in a positive manner against Pakistan’s positive action as having friendly relation is in the interest of both countries.

FAISAL ANSAR

Karachi

