Newsmen protest to resent murder of journalist

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

The journalist’s community in Noshehra and other parts of the province on Tuesday took to the streets to resent the cold blooded murder of senior media man Noor ul Hassan attached with the Royal TV channel in Peshawar late Monday night. Noorul Hassan, a journalist hailing from Noshehra, was shot dead by unknown armed men on the Ring Road in Peshawar on Monday late night while the cameraman of the TV Channel he is was working with namely Sabir received critical wounds in the shooti8ng spree and is undergoing treatment at Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar in serious condition.

The motive behind the attack on the Media team could not be ascertained as KP Police has started through probe in to the incident under strict instructions by the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Police says it was a target killing incident and raids were being conducted to arrest the culprits of the slain newsman at the earliest. Media community in Noshehra on Tuesday staged protests against the murder of journalist Noorul Hassan whose last rituals were held in Shaidoo area of Jehangira in Noshehra district, the home town of former Chief Minister and Defense minister in PM Imran Khan government, on Tuesday. A large number of people, including journalists and area elders attended the funeral.

After the funeral, journalists who had come from different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to attend the funeral of slain journalist, staged protest against the target killing of Noorul Hassan. The protesting journalists also staged a sit-in at the GT Road. Condemning the murder of the journalist in strong words and expressed disappointment over the government’s failure to provide protection to the media personals. They demanded the government to arrest the killers forthwith and threatened to widen the range of protests if the killers were not arrested.

Media persons in Jamrod, Khyber tribal district and other cities also held a protest demonstration against the murder of Noorul Hassan. The protesting journalists, who gathered outside the press club, demanded the government to provide security to media persons and arrest the culprits involved in the Peshawar firing incident without delay.

In the meanwhile the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan on Tuesday took notice of the murder of a journalist in Peshawar. According to a statement issued from the Chief Minister House, CM Mehmood Khan has asked Inspector General Police Salahuddin Mehsud to hold inquiry into the murder of the journalist and present a report within two days.

Share on: WhatsApp