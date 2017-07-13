The News reporter apologises for story

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

A reporter of English daily The News has issued an apology for his story that suggested that the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) investigating money laundering allegations against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had not found the premier guilty of any wrongdoing in its report. Titled “Panama JIT ‘doesn’t find PM guilty,’ but his sons”, the story published on July 10 before the actual investigation report was made public said that the JIT had “at no place” held the prime minister responsible for any illegal activity. Quoting “sources close to the JIT”, the news story had claimed that the JIT had connected Sharif’s sons — Hussain and Hassan Nawaz — to their family’s failure to provide evidence concerning the transfer of funds to London. “Clearly the most critical and newsworthy part of my story that ‘Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is not held responsible for any wrongdoing’ proved completely wrong,” reporter Ahmad Noorani wrote in his apology, which was published on the front page of The News’ July 12 edition.

Related