News report on loan offer clarified

Islamabad

The Spokesman of the Ministry of Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs here on Tuesday rebutted the news report: “Pakistan turns down cheaper loan offer from Japan” appeared in a section of press on February 18.

The Spokesman said the impression that Pakistan refused Japanese offer of financial assistance is totally misleading. Negative reporting of this nature, he said would discourage our bilateral partners who are thinking to enhance their assistance for Pakistan.

The spokesman said Japan has been one of the biggest development partners of Pakistan for the last over six decades. Pakistan highly values Japan’s economic assistance in the form of loan, grant and technical assistance.

Currently, there are more than twenty (20) projects in education, health, energy, infrastructure, environment, security and water sectors for which both loans and grants are being provided by the Government of Japan.

The Government of Pakistan desires to further strengthen development cooperation with the Government of Japan. In this regard, the 5th Japan-Pakistan High Level Economic Policy Dialogue (HLEPD) was scheduled on February 15, 2018 for enhancement of economic cooperation between the two countries.—PR