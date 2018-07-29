News pertaining to approaching IMF ‘absolutely false’: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and finance minister-in-waiting Asad Umar on Sunday overtly dismissed rumors that he had stated there was no other option left for Pakistan apart from consulting International Monetary Fund (IMF).

He took to popular micro-blogging website Twitter and stated, “I believe there was a segment on Geo yesterday in which it was claimed that I had said there was no option except going to IMF! Absolutely false news. I had said no option including IMF is ruled out. I have said the same thing many times before and after elections”.

Air was thick with rumors that Asad had hinted at approaching IMF for a possible bailout package worth USD 10 billion.

