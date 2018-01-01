News pertaining to Nawaz-Janjua huddle fake

Lahore

There had been no meeting between former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and National Security advisor Lt General Rtd Nasir Janjua three days back at former’s r3esidence in Jati Umra, Lahore, as reported in the national media. Reports said the news pertaining to Sharif-Janjua huddle in Jati Umra on December-26 is fake. Well-informed sources said that fake news was aimed at initiating reckless propaganda and that there is no truth in the news. It is pertinent to mention here that news pertaining to alleged five-hour long meeting between Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz’s (PMLN) president Nawaz Sharif and National Security advisor (NSA) Nasir Janjua had surfaced on Dec-28 in which latter allegedly informed the former about regional and international security matters.—INP