News attributed to PM about election not true: Marriyum

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday rebutted the news attributed to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, which claimed that the latter was not in the favour of holding elections.

“This is a lie,” she said while terming the news, related to an important meeting chaired by the prime minister in Lahore the other day, “fabricated one”. The minister also urged the media to publish only those news which was either issued by the prime minister’s office or by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.“Fabricated, baseless and malicious rumours should not be reported as news,” she stressed.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday said it was high time to save the youth from “Fitna” (mischief) of Imran Khan who was solely responsible for prevailing economic, political and constitutional crisis.

“We will save the country from Imran Khan, who is bent upon creating chaos and anarchy by misleading the youth,” the minister said in a news statement while reacting to Imran Khan’s remarks in an interaction with journalists.