Newlywed bride killed for mobile texting

Wah Cantt

A newlywed bride was allegedly shot dead by her husband over texting message on different mobile phone numbers in limits of Taxila Police station on Thursday.

According to details, Mehmood Akhter has reported to police that his 19 years old daughter Kanwal Mehmood has tie knot to his nephew Malik Sohail few months ago.

He said that her husband killed her as he found her texting messages from cell phone. Taxila Police registered a case against the accused and handed over the body to heirs after autopsy at THQ hospital.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp