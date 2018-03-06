Newly wed woman murdered by in-laws

Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

A newly married and pregnant woman namely, Ramsha Bibi (20) was allegedly murdered by her in-laws over some domestic dispute. The police on Monday told further that about ten months back Ramsh was married to one Abid Hussain in village Jarwal in the limits of the Sabzpir police station.

It is also told that on Sunday Ramsha phoned her family and complained about the misbehavior of her in-laws upon which her uncle namely, Faheem came to see her at her in laws and found the door of her room as locked from inside. Faheem and others entered the room by break the door only to found Ramsha dead with blue marks on her throat.

The police then took the body in custody and registered a case against four accused including Azmat Bibi, Ali Raza and Kulsoom Bibi, the mother in law, brother in law and sister in law of the deceased woman respectively and their unknown accomplice.