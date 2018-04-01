Newly wed-couple, two others killed

Abdul Khaliq Qureshi

Abbottabad

In two different incidents in Abbottabad, four were killed which includes a couple in the name of honor while mother and son was killed in the other incident at Havelian in the limit of Lora Police Station.

At Havelian in Lora police station area, on a petty issue, Nouman son of Mubarak Khan killed his mother Mst Shamim wife of Mubarak Khan and soon after the hearing of news that his brother has killed mother, Aman son of Mubarak Khan immediately killed his brother and escaped from the spot.

Case was registered vide FIR Number 171 U/S 302 in Lora Police Station and search of accused was started by the police. In the 2nd incident in Abbottabad, at village Banda Ali Khan Nadeem son of Saleem (23 yrs) and Mst Fiza Bibi (18 yrs) who got married through court one year back were residing in rented house at village Qalandar Abad and were called by the family of Fiza Bibi for settlement and on the late night of Friday, both were killed and their dead bodies were thrown out at open plot.

Yasir Saleem, brother of the deceased Nadeem filed FIR with Mir Pur police station vide FIR Number 284 dated 31 March 2018 under section 302 and 34. Later police arrested Muhammad Anwar father of Fiza bibi with his companion Murad. Bodies of the both after autopsy were handed over to the family of Yasir Saleem.