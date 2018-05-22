Newly wed brid, alleged paramour gunned down

Our Correspondent

Shikarpur

A newly wed bride and her alleged paramour were gunned down with TT Pistol at village Yousif Lolai next to Dakhan Town of taluka Ghari Yasin over pretext of Karo-Kari, in the limits of Bado Police Station, some 50 kilometers off from here, on Mon-day.

According to police, a ruthless husband identi-fied as Ghulam Sarwar by caste Lolai with the help of his brother-in-law identified as Kamal Lolai shot, his wife identified as Ms Nasreen, of 25, who mar-ried him on 15 May of running month, and his al-leged paramour identified as Bashir Ahmed, of 28, son of Muhammad Essa Lolai, his close neighbor, dead and fled from place of crime scene after com-mitting double murder.

Following on the information area police trans-ported the bodies to RBUT Civil Hospital Shikarpur for autopsies and handed over to their heirs after conducting postmortem examination, police elabo-rated.

Ashique Shahani, the SHO above mentioned police station, confirmed the killing of Ms Nasreen and his alleged paramour Bashir Lolai and said that police have registered a case [12/2018] under con-cerned laws at Bado Police Station on the behalf of state and assured raids must have continued till the arrest of main suspect and his abettor, Kamal Lolai, the brother of deceased newly wed bride, to main-tain law and order situation in the area for the wel-fare of the people.