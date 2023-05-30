Newly merged FATA districts needs due attention: CM KP

Says population of merged districts more than 5 million, they must get their due shares

Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan has said that the people of erstwhile FATA have been facing multiple challenges for the last four decades; and now they deserve special attention so as to bring them at par with settled districts and address their long lasting deprivations.

He stated that erstwhile FATA has been merged into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after 25th constitutional amendment in 2018 but still the province is not getting the due shares of newly merged districts in National Finance Commission Award. He added that the population of newly merged districts is more than 5 million; and they must get their due shares.

He expressed these views while addressing the certificates distribution ceremony of skills development training for the youth of North Waziristan Tribal District here on Monday. Three-month skills development training program for the youth of North Waziristan was arranged by Mari Petroleum Company in collaboration with Sarhad Rural Support Program and Sui Northern Gas under which 110 youth of North Waziristan were imparted technical training in different fields.

Addressing the ceremony, Muhammad Azam Khan said that ever since he assumed the portfolio of caretaker chief minister, he has been trying to resolve the issues of the merged districts and get their legitimate rights from the federal government adding that merged districts’ issues have been taken up with the Prime Minister while several letters have also been written to the federal government to this end. The Chief Minister while expressing his resolve to get the due rights of the merged districts said that he will continue efforts at all levels to get the legitimate rights of the merged districts.