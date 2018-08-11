Newly elected Punjab assembly session summoned on Aug 15

LAHORE : The session of Punjab Assembly has been summoned on August 15 after the summary pertaining to the matter received approval.

Newly elected Members of Punjab Assembly (MPA) will take oath after which speaker and deputy speaker will be chosen.

President Mamnoon Hussain has also approved the summary moved by Caretaker Prime Minister Justice (R) Nasirul Mulk to summon the session of the National Assembly (NA) on August 13.

On the first day, the new elected members of NA will take oath of their office. On August 14, the nomination papers of speaker and deputy speaker will submitted which will be followed by the elections of the speaker, the deputy speaker and then the leader of the House on August 15.The leader will be decided on the basis of member’s division instead of secret ballot.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf has nominated its Chairman Imran Khan for the slot of leader of the house while PML (N) President Shahbaz Sharif has been fielded as joint candidate by the opposition. The opposition has also nominated Khurshid Shah for the slot of speaker.

Meanwhile, special counters have been set up at National Assembly secretariat to facilitate and guide the newly elected members of the assembly.

These counters will help the elected lawmakers to get membership cards of the assembly and other information. The counters will remain open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

