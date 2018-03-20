Newly-elected President Xi steers China toward prosperity

Our Correspondent

Beijing

As ceremonial music echoed throughout the Great Hall of the People, Xi Jinping took his place on the podium. The music stopped as he reached a large red-bound copy of the country’s Constitution.

The 64-year-old, in a dark suit, placed his left hand on the Constitution, raised his right hand to his temple and made a fist of solidarity. “I pledge my allegiance to the Constitution,” Xi began. “[To] safeguard the Constitution’s authority, fulfill my legal obligations, be loyal to the country and the people, be committed and honest in my duty, accept the people’s supervision and work hard for a great modern socialist country that is prosperous, strong, democratic, culturally advanced, harmonious and beautiful.”

He bowed, and the nearly 3,000 National People’s Congress (NPC) deputies reacted with a spontaneous burst of thunderous applause. It was the first time a Chinese president had ever taken such an oath upon assuming office. The ceremony was watched by tens of millions of Chinese on television or on their smartphones.

On Saturday, Xi was unanimously elected as president of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) and chairman of the Central Military Commission of the PRC. Xi first took over the presidency five years ago, pledging to push forward the great cause of socialism with Chinese characteristics, and strive for great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

“In face of the mighty trend of the times and earnest expectations of the people for a better life, we cannot have the slightest complacency, or get the slightest slack at work,” he said back then.

China has made historic achievements under Xi’s leadership. The unanimous vote shows the strong support he enjoys among the people. Nearly five months ago, Xi was re-elected general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee. The Party’s 19th National Congress enshrined in the CPC Constitution Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era.

The thought was added into the country’s Constitution at the 13th NPC session as a guiding principle of the state. People have high expectations for the years ahead. The blueprint laid out at the Party congress is being turned into action plan.