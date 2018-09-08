Newly elected President Arif Alvi to take oath Tomorrow (Sunday)

ISLAMABAD : Newly elected President, Arif Alvi will take oath as a President Tomorrow Sunday following incumbent President Mamnoon Hussain’s tenure on Saturday ended. Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar will administrate oath from newly president.

According to the spokesperson of Presidency, newly elected, Arif Alvi will take oath as 13th President of Pakistan Sunday. Apart from Prime Minister and Chief of Army Staff, higher political and military authorities will attend the oath-taking ceremony. International ambassadors have also been invited to the ceremony.

The spokesperson said guests will be served with tea and biscuits at the ceremony. Dr. Arif Alvi was elected as 13th President of Pakistan, during Presidential polls, took place on September 4.

Dr. Arif Alvi is a politician, dentist and a parliamentarian. He is a founding member of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and was the Secretary-General of the party from 2006 till 2013.

Dr. Arif Alvi had previously contested the 1997 general elections as a provincial assembly candidate from DHA area and then later again in the 2002 general elections as a National Assembly candidate. In 2013 he was elected as a Member of the National Assembly of Pakistan from Constituency NA-250 Karachi. More than 76,000 people who stood up for change voted for him. This was despite a serious law and order situation, blatant rigging and threats to people not to cast their votes.

Dr Arif Alvi is happily married with his wife Samina Alvi and they have four children, all married and settled with their families. Dr Alvi enjoys his grandchildren tremendously and considers them as one of greatest joys and pleasures of his life. He used to play squash, cricket, hockey etc in his younger days and now enjoys casual games as well as watching them. He has a very active Twitter account @ArifAlvi with almost 200,000 followers.

He acquired his dental degree BDS (Dentistry) from de’Montmonrency College of Dentistry, an affiliate of University of Punjab. Master of Science degree in Prosthodontics from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor in 1975. University of the Pacific, San Francisco, completing a Master of Science in Orthodontics in 1984.Politics

In 1969, Dr. Alvi was active in the student movement during General Ayub Khan era and fought for democracy in Pakistan. During one of the protests on the Mall Road in Lahore he was shot and wounded and still proudly carries a bullet embedded in his right arm as a mark of his struggle for democracy in Pakistan. He was the Jamaat-e-Islami candidate for Provincial Assembly in Karachi in 1979. However, elections were not held.