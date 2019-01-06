Newly elected office-bearers of KPC felicitated

Staff Reporter

Director Information & Archives Sindh Ms. Zeenat Jehan has felicitated the Democrats Panel of Karachi Press Club for sweeping the annual election.

She was talking to newly elected office bearers of Karachi Press Club including President Imtiaz Faran and General Secretary Arman Sabir which called on her here on Sunday.

Ms Zeenat Jehan said that the Karachi Press Club has been always a hub of professional journalists since its inception.

Praising the Karachi Press Club for being a forum of discussion for people from various walks of life, she expressed her hope that the newly elected members of the Karachi Press Club will continue to follow the principles of their predecessors.

