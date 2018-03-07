Newly elected body of PFUJ felicitated

Our Correspondent

Jacobabad

Raaz Khan Pathan, the district information secretary Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insfa [PTI] Jacobabad chapter, gave congratulations to Wali Muhammad Soomro, Ashiqu Dayo, Ghouls Bux Lashari, Shabir Ahmed Kato and others to elect as district president and taluka president, who were elected by Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists Sukkur, for Jacobabad chapter, during his visit of District Press Club Jacobabad, here on Tuesday.

Mr Pathan hoped the newly elected body would play its role to resolve the outstanding problems of journalists for larger interests of the journalists of Jacobabad because of journalists of Sindh especially Jacobabad are facing many hardships when who have been discharging their responsibilities’ for long. In last, he presented flowers in their honour.