Newly approved Culture, Film Policy to promote national identity

The newly approved National Culture and Film Policy have been prepared after consulting all the provinces and experts from across the country to integrate culture and civilization.

National Culture Policy will help promote national identity and present the real face of the country abroad, a noted artist Muhammad Azeem Iqbal said.

Talking to APP, he lauded the efforts of Director General Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) renowned Actor Syed Jamal Shah for hosting a three-day National Artists Convention to finalize the draft of the policies.

He said that each artist and official role was laudable in formulating the policies.

Talking to APP, he said that implementation of the culture and film policy will promote tolerance, film, music, theater, folklore, heritage and regional languages. First-ever National Film and Culture policy was widely welcomed by the leading artists, film producers, cultural and literary personalities.—APP

