Newly appointed Sindh governor visits Quaid’s mausoleum

KARACHI : Newly appointed Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Tuesday paid a visit to Quaid-e-Azam’s mausoleum in Karachi. The governor offered Fateh and also laid floral wreath over the grave.

Talking to media, Imran Ismail assured to work for the development of the province with all the political parties. He said water is serious issue of the metropolis and a project will be started at the earliest.

He said that he will develop working coordination with all political parties of the province.

Earlier, Chief Justice of Sindh High Court, Justice Ahmed Ali Shaikh had administered the oath to Imran Ismail as the 33rd Governor of Sindh.

The ceremony held at Governor House and was attended by Chief Minister of Sindh, Syed Murad Ali and his cabinet members along with presidential candidate Dr. Arif Alvi, members of parliament, senior officials, diplomats and envoys from different countries.

Political activists and people from different walks of life were also present on the occasion.

