Zubair Yaqoob

Karachi

The newly acquired oil tanker by Pakistan National Shipping Company, MT Khairpur has reached Karachi port, which brings the number of oil tankers in PNSC fleet to six. The newly acquired vessel is over five years old.

After inspecting the vessel, Federal Minister for Ports and Shipping Ali Zaidi said another oil tanker had been added into PNSC’s fleet and added this would provide relief in the freight Pakistan had to pay for oil imports.

Zaidi said exploration and drilling activities in the sea were on and a depth of 5392 meters had already been reached.