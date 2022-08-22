Newcastle United managed to hold Premier League champions Manchester City to a draw at St. James’ Park but were left disappointed after not getting more despite being two goals ahead at one point.

Goals from Miguel Almiron, Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier were cancelled out by İlkay Gündoğan, Erling Haaland and Bernardo Silva as the two sides settled for a 3-3 draw.

The champions of England started the game on the front foot and went ahead through in the fifth minute through Gundogan who easily slotted the ball past Nick Pope to give his side the lead.

The home side eventually took control of the game in front of a roaring crowd and fashioned several chances as Allan Saint-Maximin caused havoc in the City back-four. The Frenchman then provided the assist for Newcastle’s first goal as his cross was put in by Almiron to draw the sides level deservedly.

Saint-Maximin was again the catalyst as Newcastle went ahead before the break through Callum Wilson to turn the game on its head.

Erling Haaland, who was having another quiet day, struck the post seven minutes after the interval to bring City back into life but Newcastle seemed to have sealed the win when Kieran Trippier found the net from a freekick in the 54th minute.

But Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City responded like champions and silenced the roaring Newcastle United crowd with two quick-fire goals to level things up. First Haaland latched onto Rodri’s flick to slam home a volley from close range in the 60th minute and just four minutes later, Kevin De Bruyne’s precision ball found Bernardo Silva, who slid the ball past Nick Pope.

Both sides pushed for a winner but neither could find a breakthrough.

With City dropping points for the first time this season, Arsenal are the only team remaining to have won the opening three fixtures to start the season.