Newcastle United managed to hold Arsenal to a draw in a top-three clash at the Emirates while Manchester United continue to surge after the latest round of Premier League action.

Arsenal vs Newcastle United:

The clash between the table-toppers Arsenal and third-placed Newcastle delivered plenty of talking points but no goals during a feisty 0-0 stalemate.

Mikel Arteta’s side laid siege to the visitor’s goal in the opening stages hammering five shots in the opening 10 minutes but could not find the opening goal as time ticked on.

The game became physical in the second half and tensions boiled over between the two managers towards the end when Arsenal saw a penalty claim for handball in the box by Jacob Murphy waived away, leading to a confrontation between a furious Arteta and counterpart Eddie Howe.

Their draw was the first time Arsenal have dropped points at home.

The Gunners still lead the league with 44 points, eight ahead of chasing Manchester City who will have the chance to cut the deficit down when they take on Chelsea next. Newcastle, meanwhile, remains third with 35 points.

Manchester United vs Bournemouth:

Manchester United continued to solidify their occupation of the final Champions League spot with a 4th consecutive win since the World Cup break.

Casemiro opened the scoring for the Red Devils in the first half before Luke Shaw and Marcus Rashford added goals in the second period to secure a 3-0 win for Erik ten Hag’s men who drew level on points with Newcastle.

Fulham vs Leicester:

Aleksandar Mitrović scored the only goal of the game as Fulham beat Leicester to move to seventh in the league table tied on points with Liverpool.

Everton vs Brighton:

Roberto De Zerbi’s Brighton outplayed a sorry Everton on their turf as Kaoru Mitoma, Evan Ferguson, Solly March and Pascal Groß scored before a late consolation goal by Damri Gray completed the 4-1 scoreline.

Frank Lampard’s side looked a far cry from their game against Manchester City just a few days ago and now sit perilously close to the relegation zone with 15 points, just one above safety.