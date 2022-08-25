Newcastle United continue to splash the clash in the transfer market under new owners with Alexander Isak becoming their latest addition.

According to multiple reports, Isak is set to join his new club from Real Sociedad for a record fee of €70 million including €5m in add-ons.

Alexander Isak is set to join Matt Targett, Nick Pope, Sven Botman and Charlie McArthur as the club’s fifth summer signing with Eddie Howe looking to turn Newcastle into a powerhouse in the Premier League.

His side is off to a good start in the league and domestic cup competitions.

Isak joined Sociedad in the summer of 2019 from Borussia Dortmund for €10m and during his four years at the club became one of the most coveted strikers in the world.

The Swede’s 44 goals in 132 matches reportedly caught the eye of Barcelona who were closely monitoring his development while he was also linked to Arsenal during the winter transfer window after Aubameyand left for the Catalan club.

His transfer fee makes him Sociedad’s most expensive departure of all time. The previous record was held by defender Inigo Martinez, who joined La Liga rivals Athletic Club for €32m in 2018.

Sociedad, in the end, settled for less than his €90m release clause but are entitled to 10% of any future sales.