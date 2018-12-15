Newage qualify for Rafi Alam Memorial Polo Cup final

Lahore

Newage/Diamond upset high-flying EFU Life to three-and-a-half goals to three to qualify for the main final of the Lt-Gen Shah Rafi Alam Memorial Polo Cup 2018, sponsored by Al-Khair Group here at Lahore Polo Club ground on Friday.

The match ended at 3-3 draw and in the end, it was half goal handicap advantage, which helped Newage/Diamond Paints register 3.5-3 win and also booked berth in the main final. It was Newage’s

Antonino Menard who played key role in his team’s triumph as he not only converted one goal but also helped his team and teammates to score crucial goals.

The first two chukkers of the match were dominated by EFU Life as they converted one goal in first chukker and two in the second chukker. Aun Rizvi opened the account of EFU through his field goal and then Raja Temur Nadeem doublee their lead in the second chukker when he fired in a fabulous field goal. Aun completed the hat-trick of EFU’s goal making it 3-0. Before the end of the second chukker, Adnan Jalil smashed in a field goal for Newage/DP to reduce margin to 3-1.

Despite a number of attacks launched by both the sodes, the third chukker remained goalless. The fourth and last chukker saw total dominance of Newage/Diamond Paints as they banged in a brace through Antonino Menard and Alman Jalil Aza—APP

