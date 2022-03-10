New Zealand women trounce India in World Cup

New Zealand women trounced India by 62 runs in the ICC Women’s World Cup at Seddon Park, Hamilton for their second win in a row after losing the tournament’s opening game.

India, despite impressing with the ball, struggled with the bat and fell 62 runs short of the White Ferns’ 260-9.

Amy Satterthwaite and Amelia Kerr both hit half-centuries for New Zealand to set the flow with the bat and ensure that India’s decision to bowl first did not pay off.

Amy Satterthwaite led New Zealand’s charge, adding two vital fifty stands with Amelia Kerr and Maddy Green and a 49 run fifth-wicket partnership with Katey Martin.

New Zealand posted 51 for 1 in the powerplay, with just the loss of Suzie Bates. Sophie Devine’s wicket in the 11th over brought Satterthwaite to the crease.

A run-a-ball 67-run third-wicket stand between her and Amelia then helped the hosts trudge towards a big total before Amelia brought up her maiden World Cup fifty.