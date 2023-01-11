New Zealand has won the toss and decided to bat first against Pakistan in the second ODI at National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi.

The visitors have tinkered with the playing XI which squared off against Pakistan in the first contest at the same arena in which the home side triumphed by six wickets.

Ish Sodhi replaces Henry Shipley with the rest of the team remaining the same.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has decided to go with the same playing XI which delivered them their first win of the 2023 cricketing year.

Naseem Shah retains his place in the team despite a general consensus that he should be rested after shouldering the team’s fast bowling burden for the test series as well.

But the pacer retains his place in the squad as does Usama Mir whose decent showing means he gets another game with Abrar Ahmed still waiting on the sidelines to make his limited-overs debut.

Pakistan also has the chance of wrapping up the ODI series against New Zealand during the second match if it can conjure up the first game’s form once again.

Pakistan XI for the second New Zealand ODI:

Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haris Sohail, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah.

New Zealand playing XI: